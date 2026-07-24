Car crashes into railing in Toa Payoh, driver arrested for drink-driving
SINGAPORE – A man was arrested for suspected drink-driving following an accident in Toa Payoh in the early hours of July 24.
The police said they were alerted to an accident along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at about 3.10am.
The car is believed to have self-skidded along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh towards Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, they added.
Photos of the incident, uploaded on the SGRV Front Man Facebook page, shows a white car that appears to have crashed into the railing in the middle of the road.
The driver, a 62-year-old man, was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
He was later arrested for drink-driving, the police added.
Police investigations are ongoing.