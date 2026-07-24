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Car crashes into railing in Toa Payoh, driver arrested for drink-driving

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Photos of the incident shows a white car that appears to have crashed into the railing in the middle of the road.

Photos of the incident shows a white car that appears to have crashed into the railing in the middle of the road.

PHOTO: SGRV FRONT MAN/FACEBOOK

Clay Lim

SINGAPORE – A man was arrested for suspected drink-driving following an accident in Toa Payoh in the early hours of July 24.

The police said they were alerted to an accident along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at about 3.10am.

The car is believed to have self-skidded along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh towards Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, they added.

Photos of the incident, uploaded on the SGRV Front Man Facebook page, shows a white car that appears to have crashed into the railing in the middle of the road.

The driver, a 62-year-old man, was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

He was later arrested for drink-driving, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.