Car crashes into Choa Chu Kang MRT track pillar

SINGAPORE – A car driven by a 30-year-old man crashed into an MRT track pillar in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 towards Brickland Road at about 9.15am.

The car, a silver Toyota, is believed to have skidded into the pillar.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the driver – who was conscious – was taken to the National University Hospital.

Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News, which was at the scene of the accident on Saturday, reported that almost all the car’s airbags had been deployed as a result of the crash, with the one at the driver’s seat bloodied.

A photo of the accident published in Shin Min shows that most of the car’s front bumper had been smashed, and that parts of the engine were on the ground, only inches away from a pillar.

According to satellite imagery on Google Maps, the pillar is part of the North-South Line MRT track.

The car hit several other objects, including a lamp post and a signboard, before crashing into the pillar, Shin Min said.

A construction worker from a nearby site said that the driver had facial injuries and was struggling to get out of his seat.

Investigations are ongoing.