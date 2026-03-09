Car catches fire in Yishun carpark; no injuries reported

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SCDF extinguished a fire in an HDB carpark in Yishun using a water jet. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SINGAPORE – A car caught fire in an HDB carpark in Yishun on the morning of March 9 .

No injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 512 Yishun Street 41 at about 11.05am .

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet. The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.

An MP for Nee Soon GRC, Ms Lee Hui Ying, said in a Facebook post in the late afternoon that HDB has confirmed the carpark is safe for use.

“(I) appreciate the patience while TC (town council) is working on the clean-up and reinstatement works,” she said.

There were a total of 226 vehicle fires in 2025, down from 257 in 2024, according to SCDF figures.

In 2025, there were four electric vehicle (EV) fires , an increase from one case the year before. Three of the four fires were due to electrical faults with the battery, SCDF said.

As at Dec 31, 2025, there were 50,025 registered EVs in Singapore, including cars, taxis and motorcycles, according to data from the Land Transport Authority, which SCDF cited.