Car catches fire in Jalan Sultan, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A car caught fire in Jalan Sultan at the junction with Beach Road on Saturday evening (March 20).

The incident occurred around 7.20pm.

No injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a vehicle fire, which involved the engine compartment of a car.

SCDF extinguished the fire with compressed air foam and a water jet.

It added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 7.40pm, 30 to 40 onlookers had gathered at the area.

The black car had stopped outside Steamov hotpot restaurant at 367/369 Beach Road.

Mr Thangavel Vetrikumar, 46, owner of Muhil Minimart in City Gate across the road from the restaurant, said he smelled smoke and went outside to investigate.



SCDF extinguished the fire with compressed air foam and a water jet. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY



He said that the fire started small but grew bigger.

A woman and a man left the car before the fire grew larger, taking their belongings with them, he added.