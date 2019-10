SINGAPORE - A red car caught fire in front of the Toa Payoh Seu Teck Sean Tong Temple on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 1).

There were no reported injuries from the 2.15pm incident at the junction of Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and 6, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The fire involved the engine compartment of the car, it added, and was put out by firefighters using one water jet and one compressed air foam backpack.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.