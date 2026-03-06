Straitstimes.com header logo

Cabby taken to hospital after car catches fire in CTA accident with taxi

Vihanya Rakshika

SINGAPORE – A 64-year-old male taxi driver was taken to hospital after a car caught fire following an accident with a taxi on the CTE in the early hours of March 6.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident on the expressway towards the AYE at about 3.40am.

The SCDF said the fire was extinguished using two water jets.

A 25-year-old male driver sustained injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital, said the police.

The taxi driver was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Photos shared with Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News show a car engulfed in flames on the expressway, with thick smoke billowing into the air.

Another image shows a white car badly charred with its exterior blackened by the blaze and its rear heavily smashed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER

