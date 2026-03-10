Car catches fire in Ang Mo Kio; no injuries reported

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A car caught fire in Ang Mo Kio on the afternoon of March 10.

No injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 at 2.10pm.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet. The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.

In a Facebook post at 2.45pm, Tower Transit said its service 853 bus towards Yishun Interchange will be diverted.

It added that three bus stops will be skipped.

SBS Transit also said in posts on X at about 3pm and 4pm that bus services 22, 24, 144, 145 and 159, 851e were diverted from Ang Mo Kio Avenues 1, 3 and 8.

It added that eight bus stops were skipped.

There were a total of 226 vehicle fires in 2025, down from 257 in 2024, according to SCDF figures.

In 2025, there were four electric vehicle (EV) fires , an increase from one case the year before. Three of the four fires were due to electrical faults with the battery, SCDF said in its annual statistics report earlier in 2026.

As at Dec 31, 2025, there were 50,025 registered EVs in Singapore, including cars, taxis and motorcycles, according to data from the Land Transport Authority, which SCDF cited.