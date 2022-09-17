Car catches fire at petrol station in Sembawang

SINGAPORE - A car burst into flames at a petrol station in Sembawang Road at about 8.30pm on Friday.
In a clip posted on popular video-sharing platform TikTok, firefighters can be seen rushing to put out the fire on the car.
