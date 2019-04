SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is investigating after a car caught fire while parked at a multi-storey carpark near Block 104C Depot Road on Monday (April 29).

Footage of the incident was uploaded on citizen journalism website Stomp on Tuesday.

SCDF said that it responded to the fire around 4.05pm on Monday.

The fire was extinguished by its officers using three compressed air foam backpacks and one water jet.

No injuries were reported.