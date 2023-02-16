Car catches fire in Serangoon North carpark, no one injured

The fire involved the engine compartment of the car. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM
SINGAPORE – A car caught fire in a carpark near Block 539 Serangoon North Avenue 4 on Wednesday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the incident at about 10.40pm, said the fire involved the engine compartment of the car.

A car that was parked adjacent to the burning vehicle was also affected by the fire.

The fire was extinguished by SCDF officers using a water jet and a hose reel. No injuries were reported.

A resident who lives in the vicinity and declined to give his name told The Straits Times that when he alighted at a bus stop on his way home, he saw flashing lights from a fire truck.

“Everyone started walking in that direction (towards the fire truck),” he said.

He said the fire had been put out by the time he reached the truck, but there was “still a lot of smoke at 10.55pm – it was quite strong, you could smell it from the bus stop about 100m (away)”.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

