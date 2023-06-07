Car catches fire along Airport Road

SINGAPORE - A white car was engulfed by flames in Ubi on Wednesday afternoon, although no one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire along Airport Road at about 2.30pm and used a compressed air foam jet to extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to SCDF’s annual report released in February, there were 204 vehicle fires in 2022, a 31.6 per cent jump from 155 in 2021.

The rise followed the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in 2022. SCDF said the 2022 figure is similar to pre-pandemic levels and there were 195 vehicle fires in 2019.