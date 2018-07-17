Car bursts into flames in Braddell Road; no one hurt

A car caught fire in Braddell Road yesterday morning, with the driver managing to escape unhurt.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at around 8am. The car was in Braddell Road near Lornie Road.

The fire involved the engine compartment and was extinguished by firefighters using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

Videos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp showed flames rising from the car bonnet. Grey smoke shrouded the surrounding area.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted that there was an accident on Bishan flyover, in the direction of Lornie Road, after Bishan Road. Motorists were advised to avoid the right lane.

Ng Huiwen