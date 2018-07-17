Car bursts into flames in Braddell Road; no one hurt

A still from a video sent to Stomp showing a car on fire along Braddell Road. Flames were rising from the car bonnet and grey smoke shrouded the surrounding area.
A still from a video sent to Stomp showing a car on fire along Braddell Road. Flames were rising from the car bonnet and grey smoke shrouded the surrounding area.PHOTO: STOMP
Published
50 min ago
nghuiwen@sph.com.sg

A car caught fire in Braddell Road yesterday morning, with the driver managing to escape unhurt.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at around 8am. The car was in Braddell Road near Lornie Road.

The fire involved the engine compartment and was extinguished by firefighters using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

Videos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp showed flames rising from the car bonnet. Grey smoke shrouded the surrounding area.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted that there was an accident on Bishan flyover, in the direction of Lornie Road, after Bishan Road. Motorists were advised to avoid the right lane.

Ng Huiwen

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 17, 2018, with the headline 'Car bursts into flames in Braddell Road; no one hurt'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Degree holders face global competition in hunt for jobs
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!