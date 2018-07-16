Car bursts into flames in Braddell Road; no one hurt

SINGAPORE - A car caught fire in Braddell Road on Monday morning (July 16), with the driver managing to escape unhurt.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the vehicle fire at around 8am. The car was in Braddell Road near Lornie Road, SCDF said.

The fire involved the engine compartment of the car and was extinguished by firefighters using a water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

Videos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp show angry orange flames rising from the car bonnet. The surrounding area was shrouded in grey smoke.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted that there was an accident on Bishan flyover, in the direction of Lornie Road, after Bishan Road. Motorists were advised to avoid the right lane.