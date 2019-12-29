Elderly couple escape unhurt after car and motorcycle catch fire in accident in Eng Neo Avenue

SINGAPORE - A car burst into flames in Eng Neo Avenue after a motorcycle apparently hit the curb, caught fire and skid under it on Saturday evening (Dec 28).

The elderly couple in the blazing Toyota Rush managed to escape unhurt while the 23-year-old motorcyclist suffered minor injuries. He was conscious when taken to National University Hospital.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a car along Eng Neo Avenue, towards Dunearn Road, at about 6.20pm.

The SCDF put out the fire with a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

As images of the fiery crash made the rounds on social media, Facebook user Derrick Tan identified himself as the owner of the car. He said that his parents were in the vehicle when the accident happened.

According to a police report made by Mr Derrick Tan's father and seen by The Straits Times, the motorcycle was travelling in the opposite lane when it skidded and hit the road divider, throwing both the bike and its rider into the same lane as the car.

Mr Tan Cheng Whatt, 72, who was driving, hit the brakes upon seeing the motorcycle skid.

As the motorcycle skidded, it caught fire, hit the now-stationary car and slid under it, causing the fire to spread to the vehicle, said the report.

The elder Mr Tan immediately got out of the car and pulled his 68-year-old wheelchair-bound wife out of the vehicle.

Mr Derrick Tan told The Straits Times that his parents, especially his mother, are still in shock from the accident.

"My mum cried. She saw the car catch fire and is very thankful that my dad was fast enough because if not, she would have been burnt," said Mr Derrick Tan, 38, who runs a dog daycare and training school at Turf City.

Madam Khoo Geok Hwa and her husband were on the way to pick their daughter up from work at the same school when the accident happened.

As for the younger Mr Tan, he was on holiday in Thailand when he received a call about the accident.

"I was very worried at first but I'm glad to hear that everyone is okay. It seemed surreal, like a freak accident," he said.

He added that he would have to replace the 10-year-old Toyota Rush, for which he had just renewed his Certificate Of Entitlement, as he uses it regularly to travel for work.

Investigations are ongoing.