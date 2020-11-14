Capturing slices of life

Dr Shyamala Thilagaratnam, an avid photographer, a doctor and group director (outreach) at the Health Promotion Board (HPB), won first prize (for the photo on the left) and four honourable mentions (including the two seen below left) at this year's International Photography Awards.

The Singaporean started taking photographs after her uncle gave her a camera when she was 14.

The photo above was taken at a migrant worker dormitory during the early days of the pandemic, and is part of the series The Covid Chronicles, which she says "captures just a sliver of the ongoing work we at HPB are a part of".

Mr Lim Yaohui, an executive photojournalist with The Straits Times, won two honourable mentions at the awards. One of them was for a photo taken on Feb 5 of 42-year-old Charlie (below), a Sumatran orang utan at the Singapore Zoo.

