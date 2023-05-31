CapitaLand Investment group chief corporate officer appointed to SPH Media board from June 1

SINGAPORE – Group chief corporate officer of CapitaLand Investment Quah Ley Hoon, 46, has been appointed to the SPH Media Holdings board with effect from Thursday.

In a statement on Wednesday, SPH Media said it was pleased to announce Ms Quah’s appointment and outlined her professional experience at CapitaLand Investment and CNA, and in roles in the public sector.

Chairman of SPH Media Trust, Mr Khaw Boon Wan, said: “I look forward to working closely with Ley Hoon again. Her vast experience in both the public and private sectors, including in the media industry, will be invaluable as we step up our digital transformation and innovation efforts.”

In Ms Quah’s current role at CapitaLand Investment, she oversees corporate matters relating to group communications; organisational culture development; talent and people; legal, procurement and administration matters; and government relations.

During her stint with Mediacorp, Ms Quah was chief editor of CNA from 2013 to 2018. She oversaw international news production for a year, and English programmes and documentaries by the current affairs team, and was involved in the media outlet’s transformation efforts.

Ms Quah also has more than 15 years of work experience in the public sector in ministries, including the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the then Ministry of the Environment, the Prime Minister’s Office, the then Ministry of Community, Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Finance.

She was also chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.