Capacity limits for attractions, malls, religious organisations and weddings to be raised in phase 3

SINGAPORE - Local attractions can apply to increase their operating capacity from 50 per cent to 65 per cent, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Dec 14), as it detailed further easing of restrictions in various areas when Singapore enters phase three of its reopening on Dec 28.

The capacity limit for malls and large standalone stores will be increased from 10 sq m per person to 8 sq m per person, though measures to prevent crowding in popular areas must continue to be in place.

"If the local Covid-19 situation remains stable and we are able to deploy more of our enablers to allow more activities to resume safely, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce will consider allowing further resumption of activities, over the course of phase three," said the ministry in a statement.

Restrictions on religious organisations, weddings, funerals and live performances will also be relaxed.

All religious organisations will be allowed to increase their capacity for congregational and other worship services to a maximum of 250 people, as trials have shown that they have been able to do so safely.

Live performances will also be allowed to resume for rites, prayers or services held by religious organisations, MOH added in a press release.

These performances may involve a limited number of singers, as well as wind instruments and other instruments, with safe management measures in place.

Live instrumental music will be allowed for marriage solemnisations in indoor venues, as well as funerals and funerary-related activities, though wind instruments will not be allowed for these events.

Up to eight visitors can attend marriage solemnisations held in the home. Currently, a total of 10 people - including members of the hosting household, excluding the solemniser and vendors - are allowed.



Restrictions on weddings will be relaxed. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Indoor live performances will also be allowed to have up to 250 people, while ongoing pilots for outdoor live performances can expand to a capacity of 250, up from the current 100.

For these performances, people must remain segregated in zones of up to 50 people each.

Pilots will continue in some higher-risk activities and settings such as busking and live performances in outdoor venues, karaoke and nightlife, to help the authorities assess how these activities can take place and scale up safely.

Update on conditions for moving into phase three

In its statement, the ministry noted that Singapore has made good progress on the pre-conditions that it had spelt out for moving into phase three.

This includes the adoption of the TraceTogether programme, which has a participation rate of around 65 per cent as at Sunday (Dec 13).

"We are on track to reaching the target of around 70 per cent by the end of the year," said MOH.

The implementation of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry - where the TraceTogether App or token is required for SafeEntry check-ins - will be implemented only in early 2021, said MOH.

This contact tracing requirement will kick in only after everyone who wants a token has had a chance to collect one at a community club or centre in their constituency. Until then, visitors can still perform SafeEntry check-in via with the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile, identity cards, and so on.

Singapore has also increased its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test capacity significantly - it can now run more than 50,000 tests a day, MOH said.

Antigen rapid tests for larger and higher-risk events have also been introduced.

Most businesses and members of the public have also been cooperating with safe management measures, the ministry noted, adding that these efforts have helped keep community transmission low.

