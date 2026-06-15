Can’t get enough of CJ Hendry’s Flower Market? Here are some local makers you can support instead

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At Carer’s online and pop-up stores, you can find handmade pipe cleaner flowers and other trinkets specially crafted by seniors under their care. T

SINGAPORE – Long wait times and throngs of people sifting through boxes of plush flowers were the defining moments of the Flower Market held at Gardens By The Bay from June 10 to June 1 5.

Australian contemporary artist Cj Hendry premiered the installation at Singapore’s IMBA Theatre – South-east Asia’s first stop – which sparked a flower frenzy. The installation was extended by an additional day amid “overwhelming demand”.

If you missed the chance to grab some of Hendry’s works, here are some options from local makers.

Carer

At Carer’s online and pop-up stores, you can find handmade pipe cleaner flowers and other trinkets specially crafted by seniors under their care.

The bouquets, priced between $80 and $140 , are created by staff at Carer in collaboration with the seniors, aged between 75 and 90.

“Being involved in the production gives our seniors meaningful occupation,” said Carer founder Sherlyn Chen .

“There is pride in knowing their work, no matter how simple, has brought others joy.”

Carer occasionally operates pop-up booths selling the crafts at Raffles Xchange, with the next upcoming one set for June 22 to June 26. It will run from 11am to 7pm.

Ivy Wonder

What started out as a hobby turned into a means to make a living for crochet artist Ivy Tan, 46, after she lost her job selling apparel in 2018 following a spine injury.

Looking for an alternative income stream, she started selling her handmade crafts at push carts in malls in 2023 , before taking the leap of faith in December 2025 to open a physical shop.

Her store in Bukit Batok offers crochet flowers and dolls priced between $4 and $268. She also runs crochet lessons, priced at $88 for two sessions .

She said sales in June spiked by about five to eight times as more people started comparing her works with those offered at Hendry’s Flower Market amid interest in everlasting flowers. This has also recently earned the shop a shout-out from singer-actor Nathan Hartono.

Jolly Pally

With graduations season already here, those looking for everlasting blooms to mark the occasion can turn to Jolly Pally, which designs bright, airy occasion bouquets.

The home-based business was started as a passion project between best friends, who go by the nickname Pat Ng and Jing Low, both 29.

The shop offers themed bouquets priced between $68 and $168 , and single stalk bouquets from $12.90 .

Though business for them has been slower in June, Ng thinks Hendry’s Flower Market has “sparked a growing appreciation for flowers as experiential and collectible pieces rather than just traditional gifts”.

“This concept also aligns with why we think crochet florals resonate with many people as customers today are increasingly looking for something personal and has keepsake value,” said Ng.

Crochet by C

Crochet by C started on peer-to-peer marketplace Carousell in 2022 , when founder Chiara Narag was a Secondary Two student.

Balancing the business with school work meant sometimes rejecting orders and crocheting into 2am in the morning, she told The Straits Times.

With growing demand and social media traction, she started her website in 2025 and occasionally gets help from her family – her parents and younger brother, 14.

Each individual stalk takes her about 40 minutes to an hour to complete, with prices starting from $6, and reaching $20 for more intricate designs. For ready-made bouquets, prices range from $32.90 to $98.

While sales have been relatively consistent for June, she has noticed more engagement on her social media platforms like Instagram amid the hype over Hendry’s Flower Market.

“I think it’s such a great thing that this has opened up opportunities for local businesses to be seen,” she said.

Narag, currently a year 2 business studies student at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, hopes to continue to crocheting as a side hustle while pursuing further studies in a local university.

Sakyras

Sakyras founder Kelly Pohniman, 24 , believes in the small things that spark joy. She imbues that idea into her creations, which range from crochet flowers, to keychains, and animal plushies.

She started the business in October 2023 , and now occasionally runs pop-up booths at crafters markets like Mercury Fest.

Each stalk of crochet flowers is priced between $7 and $15 . Bouquets prices vary depending on the number of stalks needed. Orders are bespoke, and customers can design a bouquet of their choice, or opt for themed bouquets – like one inspired by a scene in Studio Ghibli’s animated movie Spirited Away.

For orders, customers can contact her directly through Instagram, though the store also has a page on online marketplace Etsy featuring a limited selection.

Recently graduated from the Nanyang Technological University , Pohniman currently runs the small business solo, but dreams of selling her crafts full time.

For now, she is looking to have a pop-up at themed concept store CATALOG by year end.