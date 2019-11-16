Canossian Daughters of Charity opens new centre for children

A charity started in Italy celebrated its 125 years in Singapore by officially opening a centre offering various services for children and the community yesterday.

The Canossaville Children and Community Services (CCCS) in Sallim Road, off Aljunied Road, is a social service agency set up to cater to the needs of underprivileged children and their families after the Canossaville Children's Home closed in 2017.

The call to serve the neediest in society remains central to the work of the Canossian Daughters of Charity, said a CCCS statement.

Founded in 1808 in Italy, the Canossian Daughters of Charity is a religious institution that was established in Singapore in 1894.

The Canossian Sisters provide pastoral care to the sick, elderly and terminally ill, as well as counselling, youth ministry, prison ministry and inter-religious dialogue.

Mr Lee Poh Wah, chief executive officer of the Lien Foundation, which supports the CCCS, said: "The Canossian Sisters have an established history in Singapore, and are known for their pioneering work in educating children with disabilities."

Yesterday morning, before the official opening of the centre, the Canossian Daughters of Charity marked its 125th anniversary with a thanksgiving mass at Canossa Catholic Primary School located within the Canossian Village in Sallim Road. The event was graced by President Halimah Yacob.

A part of the Canossian Circle of Care programme, the CCCS provides pre-school education for both mainstream children and those with special needs, as well as after-school care while also running a child development unit. It gives priority, however, to underprivileged children.

Therapists and multi-disciplinary professionals work together with teachers and the pastoral care team across the agency's pre-school, primary school, special school for children with hearing loss, and after-school care.

CCCS executive director and Sister supervisor of the Canossian Village Theresa Seow said: "This place is a home away from home, providing the love and support needed for some of our children and their families who may be struggling at a point in their lives."

The 125th anniversary celebrations included an evening Christmas light-up event at the Canossian Village. Among the highlights were a 3m-tall Christmas tree and a nativity scene depicting the story of Christmas.

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and members of the Inter-Religious Organisation Council attended the evening event.