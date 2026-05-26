Canopy Hawkers Group to run Yishun Park Hawker Centre from July 20

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Canopy Hawkers Group will run Yishun Park Hawker Centre for a base term of up to three years.

SINGAPORE – A new operator has been appointed to run Yishun Park Hawker Centre, with Canopy Hawkers Group slated to take over from July 20.

In a Facebook post on May 26 , the National Environment Agency (NEA) said: “Canopy will be bringing fresh ideas to drive more footfall and create a more vibrant hawker centre experience for borth patrons and stallholders.

The agency added that stallholders who wish to continue at the hawker centre under Canopy’s management may continue to do so. There are 43 stalls in the 800-seater hawker centre, according to its website.

According to public tender documents, Broadway Food Centre, Foodgle Social Enterprise and current operator Timbre + Hawkers had also bid for the hawker centre ’s management .

Canopy will run the hawker centre for a base term of up to three years , with option s to extend its management for up to six years, according to the tender documents

Canopy also manages and operates the Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre. Both Yishun Park and Bukit Canberra are Socially-conscious Enterprise Hawker Centres (SEHCs).

The concept was introduced when the Government resumed building hawker centres in 2011, to harness the expertise of experienced F&B industry players to bring fresh perspectives and best practices to hawker centre management. These include meeting residents’ needs for accessibility of affordable food options across all three meals.

Timbre + Hawkers took flak in August 2025 for management practices at the hawker centre and the rental model it has in place, among other issues.

It currently runs One Punggol Hawker Centre, a SEHC, but will end its tenure on Aug 14, a year before its three-year contract is slated to end.

A public tender was called in January for a new operator for the hawker centre, and is yet to be awarded.

Canopy’s management of Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre also drew public concern in August 2025, over clauses in its tenancy agreements requiring its hawkers to provide free meals. Canopy said in the same month that the clauses will be removed when the tenancy agreements are renewed in September.

In a parliamentary reply on the topic of SEHCs in September 2025, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan said Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre was the only one with such a charitable meal scheme.