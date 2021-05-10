Cancer organisation distributes Hari Raya tokens and Covid-19 relief funds to over 400 patients

SINGAPORE - Ms Nurul Insyirah Abdul Halim, 29, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and underwent chemotherapy which led to many side effects like ulcers in her intestines, fatigue and hair loss.

She heard of Ain Society, a voluntary welfare organisation that focuses on helping those afflicted with cancer, and approached them for assistance.

Since 2018, she has been receiving monthly disbursements from them to help her cope financially.

She said it was very helpful, especially since she quit her job as a patient service assistant at Singapore General Hospital last year.

"When I was working, I kept getting hospitalised. I decided to take a long break to recover fully before I return to work," said Ms Insyirah.

She was among 400 beneficiaries under the care of Ain Society who received Hari Raya Aidilfitri tokens and hampers as well as cash. The tokens included cash and household items like rice, noodles, coffee as well as Hari Raya delicacies like pineapple tarts and banana chips.

About $81,000 was distributed to all the recipients to help them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ain society chief executive Haji Md Yusof Ismail said: "We are giving out 40 per cent more in donations to our beneficiaries this year."

He added that the growing popularity of online donation platforms and social media had made it easier for the organisation to raise funds during the pandemic.

President Halimah Yacob, a patron of Ain Society since 2006, visited its Serenity Cancer Care Centre in Haig Road on Monday (May 10) to distribute the tokens and hampers to some of the beneficiaries and interact with them.

Ms Insyirah said she shared her experience of recovering from leukaemia with Madam Halimah.

Said Ms Insyirah: "I think the token will mostly help us save money on groceries for Hari Raya, because we generally don't spend much on other things."

The centre aims to alleviate the stress faced by cancer patients and enhance their quality of life during and after cancer treatment.

Some of their programmes include support groups, counselling, financial assistance and enrichment programmes.