Cancer fundraiser to take place in hybrid mode this year

The Singtel-Singapore Cancer Society Race Against Cancer (RAC) will take place as both a physical event and a virtual challenge this year, after it went fully virtual in the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organised by the Singapore Cancer Society (SCS), the 14th edition will comprise a physical race on the morning of Sept 18 at the East Coast Park, and a virtual race challenge from Sept 18 to 25.

Both physical and virtual races feature distance categories ranging from 5km to 42km.

SCS chief executive Albert Ching said: "We wanted to bring back the physical event where everyone rallies together in support of the cancer community.

"But we also decided to retain the virtual challenge for a wider outreach and peer-to-peer fundraising in place of paying a one-time registration fee."

This annual fundraising event aims to raise $1.25 million, with $1,291,577 raised in 2020 and a record $1,529,146 raised last year.

Every year, SCS needs to raise at least $20 million, through fundraising events and donations, to support its programmes as well as create new initiatives to continue improving the lives of the cancer community.

The money raised through RAC will fund treatment subsidies, welfare assistance, rehabilitation, hospice care, cancer screenings, research, public education and cancer support group initiatives, such as SCS Help the Children and Youth Programme, which caters to the educational and psychosocial needs of the young with family members affected by cancer.

The programme has benefited 2,633 young people and children since its inception in 2009.