Cancelled T-rex auction sparks calls for respect of copyright, more transparency on ‘real bones’

SINGAPORE - After the unexpected removal of a Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) skeleton from auction, the silver lining is that it will be loaned to a museum for the public to enjoy and not kept in a collector’s home, said fossil experts and palaeontologists.

The New York Times reported on Sunday that auction house Christie’s Hong Kong had called off the sale of Shen the T-Rex after a South Dakota fossil firm said it seems the skeleton’s missing bones had been supplemented with a cast of another skeleton, named Stan, which the firm owns all intellectual property rights to. A full T. rex skeleton has between 300 and 380 bones.

The South Dakota firm, Black Hills Institute of Geological Research, had excavated 190 bones belonging to Stan in 1992 and they were auctioned off by Christie’s for a record price of US$31.8 million (S$43.9 million) in 2020.

The institute also sells painted casts of Stan at US$120,000 each.

According to Christie’s catalogue on Shen, the specimen contains 79 real bone pieces excavated from a ranch in Montana in the United States, and the skeleton is 54 per cent represented by bone density.

Experts and Black Hills have questioned the 54 per cent measure, saying that the majority of Shen is made of replicates.

Shen was initially expected to fetch between US$15 million and US$25 million at the auction on Nov 30.

On Sunday, Christie‘s said it had decided to withdraw Shen from the auction after consultation with the consignor – the person who put it up for sale. “The consignor has now decided to loan the specimen to a museum for public display,” it added.

While fossil experts note there is no such thing as a 100 per cent complete dinosaur skeleton, they called for auction houses to perform due diligence in ensuring that no copyright is infringed and to be more transparent about the authenticity of the skeleton.

Mr Andy Chua, a member of local palaeontology group Singapore Fossil Collectors and author of children’s series Fossil Finders, said: “I am surprised about the auction’s outcome because I assumed Christie’s had already ironed out all the legal details pertaining to the usage of Stan’s bones to fill in Shen’s missing parts.

“Some from the online palaeontological community, from private collectors to museums, were unhappy with the misleading auction seemingly painting Shen as being a highly complete skeleton when it was in fact missing many bones.”

Mr Chua added that Shen is incomplete compared with Stan and the Chicago Field Museum of Natural History’s Sue the T-Rex, which has 250 real bones.

When The Straits Times contacted Black Hills, its president and dinosaur expert Peter Larson said: “The (skeleton) was so incomplete that I could not see anything in the photos presented for the auction that was not a cast of Stan. Every tooth, every pathology, every compression crack, every foramen, every detail of the skull, as far as I could discern, was Stan.

“(Christie’s) were also told, and told the buyers, that ‘all rights went to the buyer’. This was absolutely not true because Stan is a registered trademark and every square centimetre of surface is a registered copyright. This put our business in grave peril.”

Mr Larson had noticed that Shen’s skull looked similar to that of Stan’s, including holes in the lower left jaw that he said were unique to Stan.

But one of the two palaeontologists who studied Shen’s original bones was quoted in Christie’s webpage as saying that Shen’s skull is incredibly complete and well preserved – including the jaw, dentary bones and nasal bones.