Canadian warship docks at Changi Naval Base in deployment to Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE - Canadian warship HMCS Winnipeg arrived in Singapore on Tuesday as part of a six-month deployment to the Asia-Pacific region - the seventh Canadian ship to visit here in five years.

The frigate will be docked at Changi Naval Base for a week for maintenance works, and to provide a period of respite to the approximately 240 sailors on board.

This is HMCS Winnipeg's second stop as part of Operation Projection, which seeks to increase Canada's presence in the region.

The ship made a four-day port visit in Jakarta from last Wednesday to Saturday.

Speaking to reporters during a media tour on Tuesday, Canada's High Commissioner to Singapore Jean-Dominique Ieraci described the continued visits to Singapore as "a concrete demonstration of our deepening bilateral defence and security ties".

He added: "Security in the Indo-Pacific region is inseparable from Canada's own security."

As part of the operation, HMCS Winnipeg will engage with regional militaries and international security partners to take part in training exercises, aimed at building regional security and stability.

Commanding officer of HMCS Winnipeg Annick Fortin expressed gratitude for the support that the Republic of Singapore Navy has shown during this operation.

Said Commander Fortin: "As per our motto 'One with the strength of many', HMCS Winnipeg is ready to uphold Canada's ongoing commitment to global peace and security, and enhance relationships with Canada's allies and partners."