Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is coming to Singapore

SINGAPORE – Coffee lovers here will soon be able to enjoy a cuppa from popular Canadian chain Tim Hortons when it opens its first outlet in Singapore in the near future.

On Tuesday, Japanese trading firm Marubeni Corporation announced an agreement with Tim Hortons’ parent company, Restaurant Brands International, to bring the brand to the Republic through its Singapore-based subsidiary, Marubeni Growth Capital Asia.

Although no details were shared on when exactly the first outlet will open here, Nikkei Asia reported that outlets will start popping up from the next fiscal year – which begins in April – with plans to expand to hundreds of locations across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia in the next decade.

Often cited as Canada’s favourite coffee spot, Tim Hortons sells a variety of food products, although it is best known for its coffee and doughnuts.

It currently has more than 5,600 outlets in 14 countries, with Singapore being its second foray into the South-east Asian market.

In 2020, it opened its first outlet in Thailand. It now has 12 locations in the country.

Menus will be curated to suit local taste buds, with the coffee chain also slated to open outlets in Malaysia within the next fiscal year. It also aims to open its first outlet in Indonesia in the fiscal year after that.

The Straits Times has contacted Marubeni Growth Capital Asia for more information.