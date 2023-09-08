Canada, Singapore reaffirm bilateral ties as Trudeau wraps up two-day visit

Singapore and Canada reaffirmed their bilateral ties on Friday as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up a two-day visit to the Republic.

He met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Friday, the last day of his trip, according to a statement from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The two leaders “reaffirmed the warm friendship” between the countries, noting that their relations are underpinned by a shared outlook on key issues such as a commitment to multilateralism, rule of law, and a recognition of the importance of free trade, said the MFA statement.

Mr Lee and Mr Trudeau also discussed international developments, and how countries like Singapore and Canada can work together to uphold a rules-based multilateral order, and advance economic growth in their countries.

The two leaders also discussed several areas of bilateral cooperation, including enhancing cooperation on cyberspace through information exchange, skills development and capacity building programmes, and ways to advance cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

The statement also said both sides will start talks on a security agreement that will deal with defence exchanges and collaborations.

Both countries also intend to set up a Canada-Singapore Youth Mobility Agreement, which will make it easier for young Singaporeans and Canadians to work and travel in each other’s countries.

Mr Lee also welcomed Canada’s deepening engagement of Asean. Canada and Asean had upgraded their relations to that of a strategic partnership, during the regional bloc’s recent summit in Jakarta.

Mr Trudeau was accompanied at the meeting by Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng.