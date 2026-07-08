In Your Opinion Podcast
Can the Lions deliver? SG football’s future, World Cup ambitions & career pathways
Synopsis: On Wednesdays, The Straits Times takes a hard look at Singapore’s social issues of the day with guests.
With the World Cup frenzy gripping nations, the performances of Asian powerhouses and small-population underdogs have sparked a familiar question: What will it take for Singapore to get there?
For the first time in a long time, the conversation around Singapore football feels less about what we lack, and more about what we might yet achieve. Following a historic qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Finals, the Lions have given a football-crazed nation a renewed sense of optimism. But is this a genuine turning point, or are expectations running ahead of reality?
In this episode, deputy opinion editor Mubin Saadat sits down with Lions’ head coach Gavin Lee. They kick off by extracting lessons from the global stage, analysing how countries with tiny populations are making World Cup history, and what that means for Singapore’s Goal 2034 ambitions.
They also discuss Gavin’s rapid career rise, balancing brand-new fatherhood with national expectations, and his immediate priorities for the upcoming ASEAN Championship. Finally, Gavin dismantles the ultimate Singaporean dilemma, proving exactly why our youth do not have to choose between academic success and a career in professional sports.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:19 World Cup 2026: What Singapore can learn from South Korea & Brazil vs Japan
10:38 Gavin on fatherhood & national team duties
17:44 Should parents let their children pick football as a career in Singapore?
19:45 With DSA, is football still a social leveller in Singapore?
26:18 Gavin’s immediate priorities for Asean Championship on 24 Jul 2026
30:44 The goal for Singapore to qualify for 2034 World Cup
32:07 At 35, has Gavin reached the peak of his coaching career?
33:58 Do local football coaches need overseas exposure?
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
Host: Mubin Saadat (mubin@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Eden Soh & Natasha Liew
Executive producers: Danson Cheong and Lynda Hong
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