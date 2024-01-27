Can scented candles and essential oils harm your pets? S’pore vets warn of the risks

SINGAPORE – Scented candles received as a gift may have been the reason for a frightening trip to the vet for a cat and his Singaporean owner.

In a TikTok video of her Ragdoll cat Olaf posted on Dec 7, 2023, the owner, who asked to be known only as Yuhui, said her cat was “poisoned” and warned fellow cat owners to be wary of candles and essential oils.

The creative director of a social media agency said that she noticed Olaf was unable to walk straight and “wasn’t himself” soon after candles from Yankee Candle - that were not yet lit - were placed in the room he often slept in.

Yuhui, who is in her 30s, rushed her fur kid to the vet where he was put on drip. It took two weeks for him to recover.

Her Tiktok post has accumulated more than 136,000 views on the video-sharing platform as at Jan 27. It is one of the more recent examples of pet owners worldwide warning others about the effects they believe essential oils and products containing them, such as candles and diffusers, may have on their animal companions.