Can scented candles and essential oils harm your pets? S’pore vets warn of the risks

SINGAPORE – Scented candles received as a gift may have been the reason for a frightening trip to the vet for a cat and his Singaporean owner.
In a TikTok video of her Ragdoll cat Olaf posted on Dec 7, 2023, the owner, who asked to be known only as Yuhui, said her cat was “poisoned” and warned fellow cat owners to be wary of candles and essential oils.
The creative director of a social media agency said that she noticed Olaf was unable to walk straight and “wasn’t himself” soon after candles from Yankee Candle - that were not yet lit - were placed in the room he often slept in.
Yuhui, who is in her 30s, rushed her fur kid to the vet where he was put on drip. It took two weeks for him to recover.
Her Tiktok post has accumulated more than 136,000 views on the video-sharing platform as at Jan 27. It is one of the more recent examples of pet owners worldwide warning others about the effects they believe essential oils and products containing them, such as candles and diffusers, may have on their animal companions.
In September 2022, TikTok user gabbysummers75 said that four of her dogs started to have vomiting and diarrhoea episodes after she started using an electric diffuser from Bath & Body Works.
Her dalmatian, Woodford, had to be rushed to the emergency room in the middle of the night, an ordeal his owner described as “heart-wrenching”.
On forum platform Reddit, meanwhile, user BPDprisoner said in a February 2020 post that they came home to their kitten “being limp and barely breathing” after buying a diffuser from an unspecified brand for the apartment.
The user added that they believed essential oils are toxic to cats, and warned fellow cat owners against using them in their homes.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), essential oils can pose a danger to pets and cause them to develop health problems. Some symptoms include unsteadiness on the feet, depression and, in severe cases, low body temperature.
If a pet ingests concentrated essential oils, they may experience vomiting, diarrhoea or depressive episodes, said the ASPCA.
Local veterinarians also cautioned the use of such products for households with pets.
If the products are made with artificial fragrances, inhaling them could lead to respiratory irritation, said Dr Angeline Yang, veterinarian and co-founder of VetMobile.
“These artificial fragrances could be potential carcinogens. If we do not air our homes while burning candles, there could be a build-up of carbon particles and other pollutants, irritating their respiratory tracts,” she told The Straits Times.
Some oils are also more harmful than others.
Essential oils such as eucalyptus, lavender and tea tree oils can be harmful to cats even in small amounts and should be avoided, said Dr Teo Boon Han, managing partner and veterinary consultant at VetTrust Singapore.
Animals with existing respiratory issues such as asthma risk suffering worse impacts. Breeds with short snouts, such as Persian cats, pugs and French bulldogs, are also at higher risk of respiratory distress, added Dr Teo.
Local retailers said they are aware that such products may be harmful to animals, and curate their offerings to be pet-friendly.
Ms Vivian Chung, founder of homegrown company Artisan of Sense, said candles from the brand are made with soy wax, and do not emit chemicals such as toluene and benzene. These chemicals may lead to respiratory problems, headache and eye irritation.
She added that customers are cautioned about electric diffusers, which may emit a higher concentration of essential oils, and advised customers to carefully observe their pets for signs of irritation and discomfort.
Ms Datina Wee, co-founder of Lynk Fragrances, said it uses natural coconut wax to make its candles, which contain fragrance and essential oils that are pet-friendly.
“Recognising pets’ heightened sensitivity to scents, potential irritation is meticulously considered in the formulation process,” she said.
Managing director and founder of aromatherapy brand Hysses Cheryl Gan said that the company conducts research and references medical journals to choose ingredients compatible with pets.
Hysses also names specific oils that are used in its products, on their labels.
“Different species and even individual pets within the same species may exhibit varying levels of sensitivity to different plants and substances,” said Ms Gan.
Pet owners are advised to take precautions while using such products as allergies and reactions may vary between animals.
Owners are also encouraged to seek advice from vets or professionals if they are unsure about using fragrance products, said Ms Chung.
“We also encourage checking product websites or sending emails to the manufacturers to request more details,” she added.
Sufficient ventilation of the house should be ensured when using scented candles or diffusers, said Ms Wee.
Candles should also be places in areas inaccessible to pets, and owners should closely monitor their animals for any signs or discomfort or sensitivity.