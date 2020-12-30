Can my family of more than 8 people dine out together?

As Singapore enters the third day of phase three of its reopening, more people are making plans to go out in larger groups of eight, up from the previous limit of five.

But some are unclear if patrons are allowed to share tables when dining out, while keeping to the rule of eight. Here are answers to this and other questions.

Q: Am I allowed to share a table with other diners at hawker centres, especially during peak hours when it is more crowded?

A: A 1m safe distance must be kept between different dining groups, should patrons wish to dine with other groups at hawker centres.

Each dining group must also comprise not more than eight people. Tables with more than eight seats will still have some seats marked out to ensure that this is closely followed. Markings on seats and tables in hawker centres have been revised to accommodate the increase in dining group size.

Where seats at adjacent tables are less than 1m apart, some seats may be marked out to ensure that a safe distance is still maintained between groups at different tables.

Safe distancing ambassadors will continue to be deployed at places like hawker centres to ensure compliance with safe management measures.

Q: My household consists of more than eight people. Can we all go out together since we are from the same household?

A: As it is difficult to easily tell in a public setting if a group of more than eight is from the same household, residents will need to adhere to the group size limits in public settings when going out together, even if they come from the same household.

Keeping to group size limits in public settings is important so as to not inadvertently encourage others, who may come from different households, to gather in groups that are larger than eight.

The group size limit is meant to minimise interaction and the risk of transmission across different households.

Q: Do I still need to maintain a 1m safe distance from other groups while queueing? Why?

A: Yes. Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, explains: "With greater easing of restrictions, more mingling of people in larger groups, and potential easing of border restrictions to allow for more travel in and out of the country, the number of Covid-19 cases can be expected to increase slightly."

Hence, to contain any small clusters that might mushroom and lower the chances of community spread between groups, it is paramount that safe distancing between groups and other safe management measures such as mask wearing are strictly adhered to in phase three. This will guard against an accelerated spread, which is now more likely to occur, Prof Cook says.

Q: What if I go to a supermarket or a food and beverage outlet, and there are too many people inside or in the queue for me to practise the 1m safe distancing?

A: Follow the instructions of the staff on where and how to queue.

Alternatively, you may go to another shop, if possible, or return later at a less busy time.

Q: What if someone outside my group comes close to me in a public place? Will I be punished?

A: Enforcement officers will assess the facts of each case carefully. However, they will not hesitate to take action against egregious breaches.