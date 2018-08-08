Campaign aims to highlight living spaces of Singapore's poor through pictures

SINGAPORE - Images of public personalities and prominent advocates in the living spaces of Singapore's poor have hit social media.

This black-and-white photo series is part of a campaign by The Salvation Army and social enterprise Imaginem, titled Making The Invisible, Visible.

Major Lim Chee Kwee, territorial editor and literary secretary for The Salvation Army Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar Territory, said he hopes that the campaign's thought-provoking visuals will help to share the plight of the unseen in the community.

"In another version of reality, I might be the one sleeping rough, without enough to get by. If I were in those shoes, I would pray that I could find help, generosity, and humanity from those around me," he said.

Among the eight featured are Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) founder and MP for Nee Soon GRC Louis Ng, actress Cynthia Lee MacQuarrie and The Food Bank Singapore co-founder Nichol Ng.

The pictures, which depict them in the homes of The Salvation Army's beneficiaries, are shot by prominent photographer Aik Beng Chia.

The Salvation Army and Imaginem also launched a campaign on crowdfunding site Giving.sg on July 27, which aims to raise $150,000 to help people in need under The Salvation Army's care, through their social programmes and services across Singapore.

Eight sets of photographs are scheduled to be released over the course of six to nine months, starting with Ms Ng's photo on July 27.

It will be posted on the social media platforms of Imaginem, a social start-up for photography, which uses black and white photography to help individuals from various disadvantaged backgrounds.

There is also a plan to have a photo exhibition near the wrap of the campaign.