Camp organised by disabled professionals helps young people with special needs build independence

SINGAPORE – For the first time, 19-year-olds Sri Ramachandran Vijayan, Ethan Justin Yeong and Yap Xiao Zhen got to be on their own at a holiday camp.

Mr Ramachandran, who is deaf, and Mr Yeong and Miss Yap, both intellectually disabled, were among more than 20 young people with special needs at a three-day camp at Kampung Siglap Lifeskills Training and Retreat from May 31 to June 2.

This is the first holiday camp these disabled young people were attending without their parents and caregivers.

Called Camp Extraordinary (Camp X), the event has created a fun, safe and inclusive environment to provide opportunities for young people with disabilities to discover their identity and build up life skills, independence, self-worth and self-confidence.

The disabled campers are either physically, sensory, and intellectually disabled or on the autism spectrum.

The camp offered a variety of programmes catered to the diverse needs of the campers and encouraged them to foster strong friendships. These included icebreaker games, a trip to Madame Tussauds Singapore in Sentosa and boccia, a target ball sport developed for people with cerebral palsy.

Each disabled camper was assigned a befriender with whom they could interact, share and exchange ideas and experiences throughout the three days.

Another first: The camp was organised by a group of disabled professionals.

The idea of the camp was mooted by registered charity Extra•Ordinary People in June 2023, and its chief executive Ivan Chin approached Paralympic swimming medallist Theresa Goh, 37, to see if she was keen to help organise.

Seeing the potential in such a camp, Ms Goh, who works at the Singapore Disability Sports Council, told The Straits Times that this was an opportunity to put together a camp “that I could apply experience in as a person with disability”.

“This camp serves as a good experience for the campers (with special needs). I do not think it is going to be like any of the other camps they had been to, even if they had been to one,” she said.

Ms Goh roped in her girlfriend Kethlyn G., who has experience teaching in special education and in organising camps, as her co-chair, Mr Ephraim Lin, 35, who suffers from non-traumatic atrophy in the spinal column and is in a wheelchair, to head personnel, including camp volunteers, befrienders recruitment and support, and para-powerlifter Nur’Aini Mohamad Yasli, 32, to run logistics.