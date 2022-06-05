Cambridge Road residents are greening their neighbourhood from the ground up. Here’s how they’re doing it

You know you need to do something when afternoon walks home from school with your children become too hot to bear.

This was so for Ms Rexlee Hah, a 51-year-old administrator at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Her route home would include an 80-metre-long unsheltered walkway commonly used by residents in her Cambridge Road neighbourhood.

“It had little shade and became very hot in the afternoon, especially when parents were walking their kids home from school,” says Ms Hah, a Housing Board resident and mother of two teenagers, aged 14 and 17.

She’d heard of the effects of climate change. Now the impact was becoming felt – and unbearable. She was spurred into seeking a solution to shield neighbourhood families from the sweltering heat.

In 2019, she joined 500 residents and volunteers in the Cambridge Road neighbourhood to pitch ideas to the Centre for Liveable Cities (CLC), to create a community-led climate action plan.

Jointly established in 2008 by the Ministry of National Development and the then Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (now Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment), the CLC seeks to research and promote approaches to enable a more liveable and sustainable Singapore.

The initiative by residents led to the creation of Our Green Pek Kio in February 2020, a community-led initiative co-founded by Ms Hah to lead eco-friendly projects. It was later expanded and renamed Our Green Moulmein-Cairnhill (Our Green MoCa).

Their first project: To transform the unsheltered walkway at Cambridge Road into a “green corridor” by planting trees and plants.