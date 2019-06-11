Cambodian army commander meets Singapore leaders during introductory visit

SINGAPORE - Lieutenant-General Hun Manet, the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces' deputy commander-in-chief and commander of army, met Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Tuesday (June 11) during his introductory visit to Singapore.

They reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Singapore and Cambodia, and the "wide-ranging and substantive cooperation which has benefited both countries and the region", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

During the meeting on the first day of his visit, Lt-Gen Hun Manet discussed with Mr Teo ways to enhance military exchanges and public service transformation.

They reaffirmed that "Singapore and Cambodia are committed to strengthening mutual understanding and pursuing cooperation, dialogue and friendship", MFA said.

Dr Balakrishnan and Lt-Gen Hun Manet also welcomed the inaugural Singapore-Cambodia MFA-to-MFA bilateral consultations that will take place on June 19.

"This initiative will promote mutual understanding and exchange of views between our two MFAs at the working level," said MFA.

Lt-Gen Hun Manet will call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat and Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on Wednesday.

He departs Singapore on Thursday.