Cambodian army chief in Singapore

Lieutenant-General Hun Manet, the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces’ deputy commander-in-chief and commander of army, met Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean (right) and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday.

They reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Singapore and Cambodia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Lt-Gen Hun Manet, who is the son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, discussed with Mr Teo ways to enhance military exchanges and public service.

He will call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat and Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen today.