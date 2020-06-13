Call to train older ICT professionals in soft skills

Mature professionals in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry should be trained in soft skills such as problem-solving, design thinking, business knowledge, communication and leadership, a study has found.

These skills will give them an edge, and set them apart from a stream of young professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) or fresh graduates joining the ICT industry, the study by the Tech Talent Assembly (TTAB) found.

This is particularly because such young professionals may have more runway to deepen their skills and will probably be equipped with the latest tech skill sets, said the TTAB.

Similarly, older PMEs in the ICT industry could continue to leverage their wealth of knowledge in the business, and take on advisory positions within their organisations.

The study, Jobs And Skills For Information And Communications Technology Professionals, was conducted from June last year to this April by the TTAB, together with the National Trades Union Congress and the IT Management Association.

Five top emerging tech skills that are in demand were also identified: data analysis, artificial intelligence application, cloud computing, data management and cyber security. Employees and employers can consider these areas when deciding what training programmes to pursue or what skills to upgrade.

The study, supported by the Singapore Computer Society and SGTech, looked at the employment landscape and job opportunities for ICT professionals in related sectors.

It also identified future skills needed for the next three years, and proposed developmental and training programmes to help PMEs in the ICT sector reskill, upskill and adapt to changing skill demands, considering the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sector.

The study was done by carrying out surveys with organisations, and conducting several focus group discussions with more than 50 chief technology officers and chief information officers.

Following this research, TTAB will also be working with partners in the industry to develop a "skills barometer" to help PMEs get a sense of their skills level and the training they need, and to enter or look for a better job in the ICT industry.

"With intense job competition both locally and regionally as jobs can be done remotely, ICT professionals need to constantly update their skills, and have business knowledge and tech-savviness," said Mr Ng Tiong Gee, president of TTAB.

"The ability to know tech and its application and apply it to give the business the competitive advantage will give these tech workers the edge," he added.

Mr Patrick Tay, assistant secretary-general at NTUC and director at NTUC Strategy, said the study helps identify areas where displaced mid-career ICT professionals can be equipped with the relevant skills to find new jobs. "I also hope that employers and ICT professionals proactively tap the various (sources of) government funding and support for training and reskilling."