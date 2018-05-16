Call to lower speed limit for personal mobility devices

Lower the speed limit for personal mobility devices (PMDs) to 15kmh in all areas, suggested Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan yesterday.

Such devices are currently allowed to travel at 25kmh on park connectors and shared paths, and are banned from public roads. But this limit is still unsafe, he said.

"I would invite the Minister (of Transport) to take a walk with me along a busy park connector and experience whether it is safe for PMDs to travel at 25kmh in a park connector, especially during the peak period," he added.

If the Government wants to promote PMDs for first-and last-mile connectivity, it has to focus on building a good riding culture, which is really lacking at the moment, he said.

Mr Tan brought up accidents and near misses involving PMD users and pedestrians, as well as cyclists flouting traffic rules.

He called for more public education and enforcement, and mooted the reduction of speed limits.

The NCMP, who is a maritime lawyer, focused on transport issues in his speech during the debate on the President's Address .

Even as the Government plans for the expansion of the rail network, it has to keep in mind the lessons learnt from various issues that have plagued the rail network in recent years, he said.

He also urged the Government to design additional capacity into upcoming rail lines, to cater to future demand.

Later that afternoon, Associate Professor Fatimah Lateef (Marine Parade GRC) highlighted challenges posed by increased religiosity.

Parents and governments can ensure religious education for children comes from proper sources and religious teachers who are accredited by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, she added.

"If the wrong and deviant teachings become widespread, the harmony and social cohesion that we have built over the years will be compromised," she said.

Ng Jun Sen and Seow Beiyi