Call for more mature, open dialogues in S'pore

Singapore must continue to have mature and open dialogues to foster mutual understanding and hear different points of view, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah on Thursday.

"While we can now speak about topics which we would not have been able to raise 20 years ago, we should continue to engage these topics respectfully and sensitively," she said.

She noted that Singapore is confronted with the risk of ideological and social conflicts, which manifest not only in the form of terrorism, but also as intolerance, extremism and inter-religious strife.

Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance and National Development, was speaking as guest of honour at the second edition of The Majulah Assembly, organised by interfaith group Humanity Matters to celebrate social harmony in conjunction with National Day period.

The first edition of the event was hosted virtually last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year's event took place at the Chamber at The Arts House.

In her speech, Ms Indranee noted that Singapore, like many other societies, is not immune to fraying of the social compact.

"Given this, we must address any risk of polarisation early and carefully to preserve our social fabric and safeguard our racial and religious harmony," she said.

She acknowledged the efforts of local religious groups and leaders amid the pandemic, including shifting prayers and worship services online, encouraging vaccination and mobilising volunteers to reach out to the elderly and those at risk.

She said: "It is this larger spirit of care and consideration for others, including those outside of your own community, that transcends the crisis and defines us."

But Ms Indranee also noted that there have been some cases of extremism or xenophobia globally, and even at home, although those who carry out such acts form a small minority.

In May, for example, a young man allegedly shouted racial slurs at an Indian woman who was not wearing a mask as she was brisk walking. When she tried to explain, he ran up and kicked her in the chest.

ENGAGE RESPECTFULLY While we can now speak about topics which we would not have been able to raise 20 years ago, we should continue to engage these topics respectfully and sensitively. MINISTER IN THE PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE INDRANEE RAJAH

"We must therefore unite, get through the pandemic together and position ourselves strongly for the future," said Ms Indranee.

"This pandemic will not be the last crisis we face. There will be other trying times ahead."

She cited the biggest challenge as climate change, which poses the problem of rising sea levels and higher seawater temperatures.

The event included a panel discussion involving interfaith and intercultural leaders on the theme of "Faith and Disaster Management". It was moderated by Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua.

The panellists spoke about inclusivity, such as not discriminating when offering help services, and the importance of showing compassion towards everyone in trying times. They also highlighted the importance of each person's choices in protecting and caring for the planet, as climate change and natural disasters threaten regular routines and ways of life.