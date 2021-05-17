Cabs, private-hire cars can take more than 2 people if from same household

Commercial car-pooling services will cease, and taxis and private-hire cars can take more than two passengers only if they are from the same household.

These are some of the measures that have been implemented for this period of heightened alert from yesterday to June 13, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

In a statement, the agency said these measures are "to minimise the interaction and the risk of Covid-19 transmission across different households when commuting".

The updated restrictions on group sizes mean that passengers from different households have to keep to the two-passenger limit when travelling in taxis and private-hire cars.

However, more than two passengers can travel together in a taxi or private-hire car if they live in the same household. For instance, a parent can travel with two children if they live together.

The LTA added that taxi and private-hire drivers should decline to accept passengers who do not wear masks.

During the heightened alert period, the agency will also disallow all forms of commercial car-pooling services such as GrabHitch and RydePool, which involve drivers receiving payment for ferrying passengers while en route to their destination. Licensed car-pooling operators have suspended these services from their platforms.

Meanwhile, non-commercial car-pooling trips are permitted among friends or colleagues only if the prevailing permissible group size of two people is adhered to, said LTA. For example, if a group of colleagues is travelling together, they must split into groups of no more than two.

"We strongly encourage commuters to use public transport, taxis and private-hire cars booked through their respective ride-hail applications," said LTA.

The agency reminded all commuters to keep their masks on at all times.

"When travelling on public transport, commuters should try to spread themselves out or travel during off-peak periods where possible. They should also continue to adhere to the prevailing safe management measures such as maintaining good personal hygiene and refraining from talking," it added.