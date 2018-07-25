Cabby taken to hospital after fight in Bishan carpark

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man was taken to hospital after a dispute in a Bishan carpark left him with minor injuries on Tuesday (July 24). The Straits Times understands that the man is a taxi driver.

In a video posted on Stomp, a man in a black t-shirt can be seen shouting and gesturing threateningly at the cabby, who is on the ground.

It was alleged that the man in black had already punched the driver multiple times before the video began, which caused him to fall to the ground.

The cabby then gets to his feet while holding his right shoulder. The dispute escalates as the man in black hurls vulgarities at the cabby before grabbing him by the neck and punching him in the face.

The driver then appears to walk back to his taxi. The man in black swears at the cabby once more before leaving in a dark brown car.

The Singapore Police Force said that they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt in the open space car park at Block 130, Bishan Street 12 around 2.42pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to a request for medical assistance around 3pm and the cabby was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.