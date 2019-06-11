Cabby in viral video removed carpark barrier arm as it was faulty

A taxi driver in a widely shared video removed the gantry barrier at a Housing Board carpark in Jurong East last Friday because it had malfunctioned.

The Straits Times understands that the ComfortDelGro taxi driver was advised to do so by the HDB's service provider via the intercom.

He could not exit the carpark at Jurong East Street 32 as the barrier arm was faulty and could not be lifted automatically. It is understood that the barrier arm is designed to be detachable for such scenarios.

A video posted on Facebook by user Alforonso Sontoroyo was shared widely in several road traffic Facebook groups over the weekend, with some speculating that the driver was trying to avoid paying the parking fee.

The taxi driver can be seen tugging at the barrier arm before detaching it and throwing it on the side of the road. He then drives off.

ComfortDelGro's group chief corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said last Saturday that the firm was looking into the matter.



Screen grabs from the widely shared video show the taxi driver tugging at the barrier arm of the HDB carpark at Jurong East Street 32 before detaching it and throwing it on the side of the road. PHOTO: ALFORONSO SONTOROYO/FACEBOOK



This is not the first time that such an encounter has been filmed and shared on social media.

In October last year, a video of a driver removing the carpark gantry barrier at Jurong West Street 81 also made its rounds online. The HDB later clarified that the barrier arm had malfunctioned and that no action was taken against the driver.

Ng Huiwen