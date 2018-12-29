Cabby hurt in accident involving two taxis

A 55-year-old taxi driver injured his ankle in an accident with another taxi driver in Taman Jurong early yesterday morning.

The police were alerted to the accident in Corporation Road, in the direction of Yung Ho Road, at 12.49am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that one of the drivers was taken to the National University Hospital. He was conscious at the time, the police said.

The Straits Times understands that the driver hurt his ankle.

It is believed that the injured driver was behind the wheel of a Trans-Cab taxi, which was travelling on the left side of the two-lane road when an SMRT taxi tried to overtake from the right.

However, the taxis came too close to each other, and later mounted the kerb.

The police are investigating the accident.