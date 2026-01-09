Cabby, passenger taken to hospital after PIE accident causes ComfortDelGro taxi to overturn

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A taxi driver and his passenger were taken to hospital after an accident on the PIE on Jan 8.

SINGAPORE – A taxi driver and his passenger were taken to hospital after an accident that led to a ComfortDelGro taxi turning turtle on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on the morning of Jan 8.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at abou t 7.15am that day . The collision, which involved a car and a taxi, occurred on the PI E towards Tuas, after the Jurong Town Hall exit.

A 70- year-old taxi driver and a 31-year-old passenger were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Both men were conscious at the time, the authorities said.

The police said a 6 8-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Images and videos circulating on social media show a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi overturned on the rightmost lane of the expressway.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said the company was aware that one of its taxis had been involved in an accident, and that both the driver and passenger had been taken to hospital.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and providing all assistance as needed,” the spokesperson added.

ComfortDelGro said it is working with the relevant authorities in their investigation.