Cabby, 73, taken to hospital after accident involving two taxis near Sengkang

SINGAPORE – A 73-year-old taxi driver was taken to hospital after an accident along Upper Serangoon Road towards Sengkang East Drive in the early hours of Nov 21.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving two taxis at about 3.05am.

The elderly cabby was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

The other cabby, a 53-year-old man, is assisting with investigations, the police added.

Two videos showing the aftermath of the accident were uploaded onto TikTok by user @shengyuearomatheapyco.

In one, the driver of a red Trans-Cab taxi can be seen struggling to move in the driver’s seat while holding on to the car’s grab handle.

The person filming the video can be heard telling the driver to stay still and that an ambulance is on the way.

The two cars were stopped on two sides of a road divider, with the other cab, a blue ComfortDelGro taxi, flashing its hazard lights.

Skid marks on the road can be seen leading up to where the Trans-Cab taxi stopped.

Pieces of debris, which appear to be car parts, are strewn across the road divider.

In response to queries, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said that both its driver and the passenger who was on board at the time of the accident were not injured, and that the company is assisting in police investigations.



A Trans-Cab spokesperson, meanwhile, confirmed its driver sustained injuries, but a passenger he was driving was unscathed.