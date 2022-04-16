Cabbies say dealing with abusive passengers is part of the job

In his 25 years of driving cabs, 70-year-old Jarry Pang said the closest he came to a passenger assaulting him was in 2019.

It was when he did not take the preferred route his passengers had suggested.

One of the passengers, who was in his late 40s, started hurling vulgarities at Mr Pang and had to be restrained by his friends.

"When you show anger, the passenger grows more agitated, so we just try to calm ourselves down and bear with it," he said. "You always meet these kinds of people on the job, you can't anticipate which passengers you'll get. So we must face it, and not get emotional."

Taxi driver Sam Tay, 56, said verbal abuse is more common than physical violence.

"You get called names and over time, it makes me very angry. But if I lash out and the passenger complains, I'm in the wrong."

As a result, some do not report incidents.

Taxi driver Robert Yeo, 62, said: "It's time you could be out there driving passengers."

The law does protect taxi drivers, even from verbal abuse.

Last August, a 48-year-old man was sentenced to a week and 10 days' jail for harassment after he hurled vulgarities and racially charged slurs at a taxi driver.

The Straits Times spoke to 11 taxi drivers, and they all said they have been subjected to verbal abuse. Most say they experience it "a couple of times a month", while one driver said it is a once-a-week occurrence.

But assaults do occur.

On Sept 15, 2020, a passenger hurled vulgarities and punched an SBS Transit bus captain several times in the face and back of his head after he was reminded to wear a mask.

The then 52-year-old passenger was later arrested and a knife was found on him. He was charged in court over voluntarily causing hurt and over possessing an offensive weapon.

The 41-year-old bus captain who was assaulted said he had never experienced anything like that in his seven years of driving for SBS Transit.

"Most passengers are really understanding and friendly.

"For every one passenger who may not be patient towards us, there are so many more who are very kind, understanding and who treat us with respect," added the bus captain, who asked that his name be kept out of this report.