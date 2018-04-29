CAAS proposes enhancements to law governing drone use in Singapore to ensure public safety

SINGAPORE - As more drones and unmanned aircraft take to the skies in the Republic, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is proposing enhancements to a law governing their use to ensure public safety.

The seven proposed changes include the introduction of an online training programme, a pilot licensing scheme, as well as the implementation of additional requirements for those flying unmanned aircraft weighing more than 25kg.

These requirements could include the partial or full certification of the unmanned aircraft, as well as the certification of the operator and maintenance organisation.

CAAS said on Sunday (April 29) that it is seeking public feedback for these proposed amendments. Members of the public have until May 31 to provide their feedback via the Reach website (www.reach.gov.sg).

Currently, the unmanned aircraft regulatory framework requires those flying such aircraft to apply for permits from CAAS, depending on purpose, weight of the unmanned aircraft and where it will be flown.

Mr Kevin Shum, CAAS director-general, said while the rapid growth in unmanned aircraft activities benefits both users and the economy, they may also pose a risk to aviation and public safety, particularly in Singapore's highly urbanised environment.

He said: "While we are keen to support the fast growing unmanned aircraft industry, this always needs to be balanced against the need to maintain high levels of aviation and public safety."

The public consultation exercise was launched on Sunday at the drone showcase held during the first Car-Free Sunday outside the Civic District. The half-day event took place at one-north, and was organised by JTC and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Related Story The ST Guide To... drones

During the drone showcase, companies and public agencies such as ST Aerospace and the National Parks Board demonstrated the use of drones for delivering packages and tree inspection.

Observers welcomed the proposed enhancements, saying they highlighted education efforts and competency checks on drone users.

Mr Low Hsien Meng, 30, assistant principal engineer at ST Aerospace, said: “It is in the interest of the drone operators to protect their assets, and at the same time look out for others.”

He added that the proposed enhancements highlighted how drones - once they cross a certain weight class - cease to be just toys and could be dangerous to others.

Singapore University of Technology and Design’s Assistant Professor of engineering and product development Foong Shaohui agreed.

He said the proposed amendments, which apply mainly to drones weighing 1.5kg and above, would not affect most recreational users. “A 1.5kg drone may not seem heavy, but if it falls on someone at high speeds, it could be dangerous. Just as how drivers of cars have to learn how to drive responsibly, it would be good for operators of unmanned aircraft to learn how to fly one responsibly.”