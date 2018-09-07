Buy Samsung tablets, get access to SPH news

From now till Oct 31, those who buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will enjoy free 12-month digital access to The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao using preloaded apps on the devices. The promotion can be redeemed using a code, which will come bundled with the new devices.

The promotion, which also applies to all purchases of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from Aug 24, is part of a strategic partnership between Samsung and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), the parent company of The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao.

The partnership started this January through the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two companies.

Mr Anthony Tan, SPH deputy chief executive officer, said that the company is glad to continue the partnership with Samsung to provide direct digital access to exclusive and top-of-the-line content by The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao newsrooms.

"With the rise in digital content consumption, SPH will continue to pursue collaborations in delivering unique and engaging content through Samsung's wide range of digital devices," he added. "Samsung will remain a key partner as we continue to reinvent ourselves through digital investments in our newsrooms to deliver greater value to our customers."

Ms Sarah Chua, Samsung Electronics Singapore's vice president of IT and mobile, said it is delighted to be partnering SPH to "bring the best of their editorial content on The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao to our Samsung tablet customers, as part of our continued commitment to bring more value to their user experience".

"The Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab A 10.5's super Amoled display provides unparalleled true-to-life picture quality and a more immersive viewing experience, so customers can browse content and catch up on their daily news while on-the-go in comfort."

Since the start of their partnership, SPH and Samsung have also embarked on corporate social responsibility projects. The two companies will also continue to explore other joint marketing initiatives as well as new technologies to engage the millennial generation.

• For more information, please visit www.readsph.com/samsung