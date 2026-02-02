From artificial intelligence integration to workplace innovation, the Institute for Adult Learning’s CPD courses equip working adults with in-demand skills they can apply right away – all while fitting around demanding schedules

The Institute for Adult Learning's Continuing Professional Development courses provide accessible learning opportunities for working professionals looking to build new skills alongside their daily commitments.

When corporate educator Juanita Mega wanted to stay ahead of artificial intelligence (AI) trends in the workplace, she turned to short courses at the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL).

Dr Lim Peng Soon, who runs a corporate training firm, signed up to master a new facilitation technique that has since transformed his practice. Adjunct instructional designer Ong Hock Chuan enrolled in five targeted courses to sharpen his skills in tech-enhanced learning.

These professionals share a common approach: they treat learning as an ongoing journey, not a one-time event. In today’s rapidly evolving work environment, that mindset is proving essential.

For busy professionals juggling multiple commitments, continuous learning provides a practical way to adapt to workplace shifts while fueling personal growth. IAL, an autonomous institute of the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), makes this accessible through its Continuing Professional Development (CPD) courses – programmes designed for working adults who need to stay current without disrupting their schedules.

Ms Mega, who founded business consultancy Metatron Advisory and serves as managing director of The Academy by Intuition, puts it simply: “As someone committed to continuous growth, I believe in the need to keep abreast of changes and stay relevant, especially where the business environment is becoming complex and riddled with many unknowns.”

Her view of learning as something that should “support everyone to unlock their potential” has driven her through courses ranging from Design for Impact with Technology to AI integration.

Continuous learning in every season of life

IAL’s CPD courses are designed for busy professionals who want to keep learning and upskilling. These short courses are practical, industry-relevant and can be designed to be immediately applicable at work.

The short, focused formats of IAL CPD courses, led by experienced adult educators, allow learners to balance professional development with work and life commitments.

IAL’s CPD courses bring together professionals from diverse backgrounds to explore practical skills in adult learning and workplace innovation. PHOTO: IAL

Learners can progress at their own pace and dive into IAL’s signature areas of excellence in andragogy, technology-enhanced learning and learner-centred facilitation, while also exploring emerging capabilities such as AI-integrated learning design.

They can stack microlearning experiences and CPD courses to build mastery, strengthen professional practice and unlock pathways to broader credentials and career advancement in the training and adult education sector.

For Dr Lim, president of Learning and Performance Systems, a corporate training provider, learning never stops even in his role as an adult educator. He attended a IAL CPD course on Facilitation Mastery: Unleashing the Power of Participation through the Focused Conversation Technique , a proven method based on research in human communication.

“I found this course extremely useful to my practice as a facilitator and adult educator,” said Dr Lim, whose work involves tackling the emotional and psychological aspects of organisational change.

“The process engages the head and heart of the participants and leads them to a decision point. From a group dynamics perspective, this decision point is very satisfying. It gives a sense of closure to the conversation, and a call to action.”

Mr Ong Hock Chuan, an adjunct instructional designer, trainer and e-learning content creator, took up five IAL CPD courses, most of which focused on tech-enhanced and adult learning.

These targeted and practical courses – including Creating Dynamic Online Courses: The Power of CoI and AI and Small But Mighty: The Microlearning Course that Makes a Big Impact – gave him more clarity on what he needed in his skills development.

“Before taking IAL’s CPD courses, I knew what I wanted to achieve as a trainer and eLearning creator, but I wasn’t sure how to get there,” he recalled. “Each course was just the right length, practical, focused and easy to apply immediately. Bit by bit, I gained confidence, tried new strategies and saw real improvements in my work.”

Today, Mr Ong is able to design and deliver engaging learning experiences that make an impact at work. “IAL’s CPD courses made that transformation possible,” he said.

Ms Mega also appreciates how IAL continues to expand its repertoire of courses for adult educators, offering a mix of courses that are relevant to today’s workplaces.

Experienced adult educators guide learners through short courses designed for immediate real-world application in the workplace. PHOTO: IAL

Explore a world of learning with IAL With a wide range of topics, IAL’s CPD courses cater to every curious learner, offering relevant skills for both corporate professionals and adult educators. These topics include: Curriculum and instruction. Designs effective adult learning by aligning curriculum, instruction and assessment for impactful, learner-centric outcomes.

Tech-enhanced learning. Integrates digital tools and AI to create engaging and accessible learning experiences.

Advanced facilitation. Develops advanced skills to manage diverse learners and drive engagement in all learning environments.

Workplace learning. Focuses on embedding learning into daily work processes to boost organisational performance and culture.

Critical core skills. Builds broad, transferable skills for agility and effectiveness in any workplace.

Diversity and inclusion. Equips educators to create inclusive learning environments for learners of diverse profiles and needs.

Programme innovation and implementation. Guides professionals to pilot, manage and scale new learning initiatives using iterative improvement strategies.

Programme evaluation. Focuses on data-driven methods to measure and assure the quality and impact of training programmes.

Industry-specific learning. Delivers up-to-date, sector-relevant knowledge and skills for operational and regulatory alignment.

For adult educators: the TAEPP

The Training and Adult Educator Professional Pathway (TAEPP) serves as Singapore’s national framework for recognising qualified adult educators.

From April 1, 2026, adult educators (AE) who wish to deliver SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG)-supported training will be required to be on the National AE Registry under TAEPP . They will need to complete at least 40 hours of CPD and at least 80 practice hours every two years to maintain their registration.

CPD courses are TAEPP-recognised, enabling you to accumulate professional development credits while building practical skills that enhance your practice and reinforce your role in developing the workforce. PHOTO: IAL

Those planning to join the National AE Registry can start upskilling through IAL CPD courses now to enhance their professional practice, with credits for the registry taking effect from April 1, 2026.

As Ms Mega puts it, she believes in “a world where there are no underdogs”, where continuous learning, education and mentorship can put people on a level playing field and unlock their full potential.