Busy, busy downtown

Hundreds of thousands of people converged on the Singapore downtown area yesterday, where four major events were taking place at the same time.

However, despite grumbles from some, the events carried on as planned without any major delays or disruptions.

The events were: the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM), popular rock band U2's Joshua Tree Tour concert at the National Stadium, the C3 Anime Festival Asia (AFA) at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, and Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay.

The unusual overlap of major events was due in part to the SCSM being shifted to a 6.05pm start this year instead of its usual timing before dawn.

About 50,000 people took part across the race's five categories, with a further 100,000 spectators in attendance.

The shift was to fulfil criteria in the organisers' bid to get the SCSM listed among the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a series of the world's most prestigious marathons.

Road closures began from 1pm on race day, starting at the Marina Centre zone, with the organisers assuring that routes to emergency and essential services such as hospitals would remain accessible.

Some of the road closures were lifted last night - Nicoll Highway was the earliest to reopen at 9pm - and normal traffic activity will resume by noon today, after the 5km and 10km races.

Thai national Srarat Suparach, 33, was one of the 300-odd spectators in the stands at The Float @ Marina Bay. She was there to cheer on her husband, Mr Kelvin Lim, who ran in the half marathon.

"Because of the road closures, we parked near the Golden Mile Complex and walked all the way (more than 2km) here. But it was not a problem at all," said Ms Srarat, who added that ushers along the route meant she did not lose her way.

Admin officer Adrienne Koh, 27, who was at Suntec City for the second day of the three-day AFA, was not so lucky.

"I drove today because I forgot about the road closures and now I can't get out. I will have to come back tomorrow morning to get the car," she said.

"I hope organisers won't schedule several big events on the same day. Suntec is bursting at the gills and walking to the nearest bus stop will be a task in itself."

Last year's event attracted over 105,000 fans and participants.

The situation on the first of two nights Irish band U2 plays at the National Stadium was largely orderly, despite 50,000 people in attendance.

Concert-goers arriving on foot faced few problems getting into the venue, although some of those who drove experienced difficulties owing to road congestion.

Having anticipated the crowd from the SCSM, Mr Terry Lim, 40, an accountant, arrived at the National Stadium via the MRT at around 6.30pm.

Mr Lim had been to the stadium before for other concerts - including sold-out ones by Ed Sheeran and Maroon 5 - and said getting in this time was "smooth-going and the organisers and stadium have done a good job of getting everyone in".

Meanwhile, the sixth edition of Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay entered its second day yesterday. In 2015, the month-long event drew 1.2 million people.