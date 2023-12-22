Businessman linked to money laundering accused left S’pore abruptly in September

SINGAPORE – A wealthy businessman linked to a foreigner arrested here in the anti-money laundering probe left Singapore abruptly amid the dragnet, with checks showing that two of the businessman’s associates are also no longer in the country.
Mr Su Binghai holds Cambodian citizenship, and has passports from Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation, and St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean. China does not recognise dual citizenship.
In Singapore, he is listed as director and shareholder in six businesses, and is also a shareholder in two firms.
Six of his companies are registered to his home address in Singapore – a rental good class bungalow (GCB) in Jalan Asuhan, off Adam Road. He also owns properties overseas, including in Hong Kong.
The Straits Times understands that Mr Su Binghai, who is a significant shareholder in a firm in Singapore, New Future Holdings, is a person of interest to the police.
ST, working with the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), an international non-governmental organisation involved in investigative reporting, has found records showing that an individual named Su Binghai had business dealings both here and in Hong Kong with Cypriot national Wang Dehai.
Wang is a wanted man in China over his alleged links to an online gambling syndicate. He is originally from China.
He was among the nine men and one woman arrested on Aug 15 by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).
Wang is currently facing two money laundering charges here under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (CDSA).
According to charge sheets, the 34-year-old had allegedly used proceeds from the illegal online gambling service – which was based in the Philippines and targeted customers in China – to buy a condominium unit at The Marq in Paterson Hill for $23 million in November 2019.
ST and OCCRP found links, via business record searches in Hong Kong and Singapore, linking Mr Su Binghai – who is said to have left Singapore in September with his wife – with Wang.
According to Hong Kong’s business registry, the two men co-founded Yuen Zheng Holding in June 2018, when Wang was already a wanted man.
His warrant of arrest was posted by the Chinese authorities on the social media platform Weibo in Feb 2018. Yuen Zheng Holding was dissolved in 2021.
Wang is a member of the Sentosa Golf Club under a corporate account, which means he was nominated by a company. That company is New Future Holdings, the same firm where Mr Su Binghai is a shareholder.
Su Binghai
ST visited the home Mr Su Binghai rented, which sits on about 19,000 sq ft of land at Jalan Asuhan, on Nov 29, Dec 13 and Dec 19. Three luxury vehicles, parked in the driveway, looked like they have not been moved.
A woman, who identified herself as one of his two helpers, said Mr Su Binghai and his wife did not say where they were going and when they would return.
The domestic worker said after her boss left, his relatives paid her wages in advance. Her contract ends some time in 2024.
She added that more than 10 police officers had turned up at the house in September, after the couple left the country.
Mr Su Binghai was active in the charity scene in Singapore. He donated to the Singapore Disability Sports Council’s charity golf event in 2022, and was also listed as a donor in Community Chest’s 2023 awards.
Hong Kong Jockey Club records showed that he is a registered member of at least three horse-racing groups on the island.
In Britain, Mr Su Binghai is listed as the sole director of two active firms – Su Empire and Su Group. Both were incorporated in March 2023 as holding firms.
Checks showed that in August 2023, Mr Su Binghai shared the business address in Britain with one Wang Liyun, who had a real estate firm, Lijiang UK.
Ms Wang Liyun was one of 24 associates named by the Singapore Ministry of Law (MinLaw) in a list sent to dealers of precious metals and stones, to flag for suspicious transactions that may involve money laundering.
She is married to Wang Bingang, who made millions as the founder of the Hongli gambling syndicate in China. He was found guilty there in 2015 for being involved in a criminal organisation.
Wang Bingang’s cousin Wang Baosen, one of the 10 individuals arrested on Aug 15, is currently facing two money laundering charges here relating to monies from illegal remote gambling.
ST had previously reported that Ms Wang Liyun and Wang Bingang, who were renting a GCB in Rochalie Drive in Tanglin, had left Singapore amid the money laundering probe.
Su Fuxiang
Two associates of Mr Su Binghai – Mr Su Fuxiang, and Mr Su Bingwang - are also understood to be persons of interest to the police in Singapore. They have not been seen here since September.
Su Fuxiang and Su Binghai are shareholders of New Future Holdings, the same firm that nominated Wang Dehai for his Sentosa Golf Club membership.
The company is linked to Hong Kong-based private equity firm New Future International, where all three men are listed as directors, according to corporate filings in Hong Kong in 2023.
Similar to New Future Holdings in Singapore, the Hong Kong branch has various subsidiaries, including New Future Assets Management and New Future Capital.
In Hong Kong, New Future International shared an address used by Yuen Zheng Holding.
The three men also shared the same residential address in Fat Kwong Street, Ho Man Tin in Kowloon, according to business records.
Meanwhile, Wang Dehai’s registered Kowloon address, as seen in Hong Kong business registry documents, is in the same mega project where Mr Su Fuxiang reportedly paid US$20 million (S$26.6 million) for several apartments.
ST visited New Future Holdings in Singapore on Dec 1, and again on Dec 13, where an employee confirmed that both Mr Su Binghai and Mr Su Fuxiang are working for the company.
Business records in Singapore show that they hold significant shares in the firm.
The employee said the duo would typically turn up at the office, but both have not been seen since September.
She said staff there are not expecting either to show up again. She also denied that the firm has any links to Hong Kong.
Speaking to ST, she said: “We are a gaming company. We make apps for games like Mobile Legends. There’s no link to New Future International.”
According to media reports earlier this year, a foreigner named Su Fuxiang bought a row of six shophouses here for $80 million through a Singapore-incorporated firm.
Like Mr Su Binghai, Mr Su Fuxiang was active in the charity and social scenes. He helped sponsor the Orchestra of Music Makers’ (OMM) 100th concert, which was held at the Esplanade in May 2023.
A spokesman for OMM, a volunteer-run charity, told ST that Mr Su Fuxiang donated $80,000 in total to the music organisation between 2018 and 2023.
The orchestra’s online brochure, which previously featured Mr Su Fuxiang’s comments, has since been removed.
The spokesman said Mr Su Fuxiang had contacted the organisation in early 2023 through a board director who was networking for new donors.
OMM said its due diligence processes showed that Mr Su Fuxiang had a background in business, and was involved with a family office here. Its checks showed that he previously donated to other charities in Singapore.
Mr Su Fuxiang and Mr Su Binghai were listed as donors in Shine Children and Youth Services from 2021 to 2023.
The OMM spokesman said: “He (Su Fuxiang) said he was keen to set up a foundation to increase his contributions to the community after settling down with his family in Singapore for more than three years.”
OMM said following ST’s checks, the charity started the process of filing a precautionary suspicious transaction report with the authorities in Singapore.
Mr Su Fuxiang is listed as a member of the Sentosa Golf Club. He joined the club at the same time as Zhang Ruijin, Lin Baoying, Su Baolin, Mr Su Yongcan and Mr Su Zigen.
Zhang Ruijin, Lin Baoying and Su Baolin are among the 10 arrested in the money laundering operation.
Mr Su Yongcan was identified as Wang Dehai’s brother-in-law in court. He was among the 24 associates of the accused flagged by MinLaw for suspicious transactions.
Mr Su Zigen was the director of Cambodian company Su Zigen Chengmei, where Su Haijin, one of the accused in the money laundering probe, was listed as chairman.
Su Bingwang
Mr Su Bingwang, who has also not been seen since September, was renting a GCB at Rochalie Drive.
ST visited the address multiple times, most recently on Dec 19. Checks showed that the house has been emptied out.
A neighbour confirmed that a Su Bingwang lived there for about a year, and added that movers had turned up in September to remove items from the home.
The same GCB has been listed on multiple property sites for rental beginning in January 2024, for $45,000 a month.
Photos seen on Google Maps in May 2023 showed a furnished house with three luxury vehicles parked within the compound.
Mr Su Bingwang’s rented home is just two properties from where Wang Bingang and Ms Wang Liyun lived.
ST visited three businesses tied to Mr Su Bingwang – a restaurant and a shophouse, both located in Chinatown, and a holding company in Millenia Towers.
At The Vault Master, which is marketed as an upscale restaurant, an employee confirmed that Mr Su Bingwang as a shareholder in the company, but said the Chinese national was not involved in daily operations.
At the shophouse where Heli Engineering & Construction is registered, ST found a unit with a locked door. There was no signage or any hints of a business in the unit.
Holding company Yuan Succeed shares an address with an advisory firm, which describes itself as providing business and family advisory services to private clients who are predominantly high and ultra-high net worth individuals or families.
Mr Su Bingwang had set up a firm called Yuan Succeed International in Hong Kong in 2017. The registered Hong Kong address for the company is tied to Yuen Lee International Company and Ti Yuen International.
Documents seen by ST list Wang Dehai as the only shareholder of the two Hong Kong firms.
Mr Su Bingwang is also a member of Sentosa Golf Club, which he joined in 2021.
All three men hold multiple passports, according to business registries in Britain, Singapore and Hong Kong.
Although originating from Anxi province in Fujian, China, they are also citizens of Cambodia and St Kitts and Nevis, in the Caribbean. Additionally, Mr Su Binghai holds Vanuatan citizenship.
Official Cambodia citizenship gazettes show that Mr Su Binghai and Mr Su Fuxiang received their nationality at the same time in the first quarter of 2019, and Mr Su Bingwang received his Cambodian nationality at the same time as Wang Dehai’s cousin, Wang Huoqiang, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Wang Huoqiang is one of 24 associates in the MinLaw list. He is also wanted in China as part of the same online gambling syndicate as Wang Dehai.
The operation in Singapore saw the authorities seize control of 152 properties and 62 vehicles, with an estimated value of more than $1.24 billion, money in bank accounts amounting to more than $1.45 billion, and more than $76 million in cash of various currencies.
Other items include thousands of bottles of liquor and wine, cryptocurrency worth more than $38 million, 68 gold bars, 294 luxury bags, 164 branded watches and 546 pieces of jewellery.