Businessman linked to money laundering accused left S’pore abruptly in September

SINGAPORE – A wealthy businessman linked to a foreigner arrested here in the anti-money laundering probe left Singapore abruptly amid the dragnet, with checks showing that two of the businessman’s associates are also no longer in the country.

Mr Su Binghai holds Cambodian citizenship, and has passports from Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation, and St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean. China does not recognise dual citizenship.

In Singapore, he is listed as director and shareholder in six businesses, and is also a shareholder in two firms.

Six of his companies are registered to his home address in Singapore – a rental good class bungalow (GCB) in Jalan Asuhan, off Adam Road. He also owns properties overseas, including in Hong Kong.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Su Binghai, who is a significant shareholder in a firm in Singapore, New Future Holdings, is a person of interest to the police.

ST, working with the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), an international non-governmental organisation involved in investigative reporting, has found records showing that an individual named Su Binghai had business dealings both here and in Hong Kong with Cypriot national Wang Dehai.

Wang is a wanted man in China over his alleged links to an online gambling syndicate. He is originally from China.

He was among the nine men and one woman arrested on Aug 15 by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).

Wang is currently facing two money laundering charges here under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (CDSA).

According to charge sheets, the 34-year-old had allegedly used proceeds from the illegal online gambling service – which was based in the Philippines and targeted customers in China – to buy a condominium unit at The Marq in Paterson Hill for $23 million in November 2019.

ST and OCCRP found links, via business record searches in Hong Kong and Singapore, linking Mr Su Binghai – who is said to have left Singapore in September with his wife – with Wang.

According to Hong Kong’s business registry, the two men co-founded Yuen Zheng Holding in June 2018, when Wang was already a wanted man.

His warrant of arrest was posted by the Chinese authorities on the social media platform Weibo in Feb 2018. Yuen Zheng Holding was dissolved in 2021.

Wang is a member of the Sentosa Golf Club under a corporate account, which means he was nominated by a company. That company is New Future Holdings, the same firm where Mr Su Binghai is a shareholder.