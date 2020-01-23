Businesses, entrepreneurs raise funds for Australia bush fire victims

Images of injured wildlife and burnt trees in Australia's worst bush fires haunted design strategist Amadea Ng.

She wanted to do more than just share them on Instagram.

An avid baker, the 27-year-old put out a call on social media for cookies and banana bread orders to raise money for the firefighting and relief efforts.

Orders flooded in and her bake sale raised $4,000, which she donated to Wildlife Victoria, a wildlife emergency response service, and Kangaroo Island's Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

"I was moved by the news and pictures of the injured animals. Also, I wanted to find a way to encourage more people to give," she told The Straits Times. Up to one billion animals are believed to have perished in the months-long inferno.

Ms Ng is one of several entrepreneurs and businesses in Singapore organising fund-raising events to support the relief efforts.

They have raised at least $55,000.

One of the biggest sums was raised on Jan 12 by establishments in Keong Saik Road such as Potato Head Singapore, Butcher Boy, The Old Man and Neon Pigeon.

They formed a collective that organised a breakfast buffet, all-day drinks and a silent auction. The collection totalled $40,000, which they plan to give to Australian aid and charity organisations, said senior client manager Rachel Ling, one of the event organisers.

"Our hearts go out to Australia. Help from all over the world has been pouring in, showing that support transcends borders in times of need. We want to do our part.

"We are grateful for the passionate community of volunteers in Singapore who gave their time and effort for a great cause," she added.

Other food and beverage establishments as well as retailers have joined the cause too, pledging on social media to give part of their proceeds from daily or monthly sales.

They include food and beverage outlets Poke Theory and Jones The Grocer as well as retail store Roses And Rhinos.

For organisers of Twilight: Flea & Feast, the cause is personal.

WHERE TO DONATE

Readers can donate to the Australian bush fire relief efforts through the following sites: The Australian Red Cross is helping fire victims across the country: str.sg/JcYW The Rural Fire Service of New South Wales is accepting donations to support the volunteer fire brigades: str.sg/JcYm The Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service cares for and rehabilitates injured native wildlife: www.wires.org.au/donate/now Wildlife Victoria provides wildlife emergency response services in Victoria, Australia: str.sg/JcYs The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital is a wildlife rehabilitation facility carrying out on-site procedures: str.sg/JcYe The World Wildlife Fund Australia has initiated a global Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund: str.sg/JcYn

"When Twilight: Flea & Feast was established in 2017, it was inspired by an outdoor market in Perth, where several of our team members are based," said a spokesman for the event held at Suntec Convention Centre from Jan 17 to 19.

"Australia has always been a second home to us and it is only right that we do our part to help Australia during this trying time," he added.

Their target is to raise $10,000 to give to the Singapore Red Cross Society, which is supporting the relief efforts.

The bush fires have killed 28 people so far and swept through an area larger than Portugal.

Last week, rainfall over Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, three states hit hardest by the months-long bush fires, brought much-needed respite to firefighters and volunteers, although the authorities warned that some fires still remained out of control.

Amid the tragedy has risen a dark menace - charity cheats.

The Singapore Police Force, in a Facebook post on Jan 14, has warned people of scammers promoting fake funds and charities to solicit money for the bush fire victims.

Citing an alert by the Australian Federal Police and Australian Competition Consumer Commission, the Singapore police said it had not received local reports of such scams, but advised people to stay vigilant.